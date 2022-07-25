Life.Style.Live!

‘Over the Edge’ building repelling event to benefit United Way of Central Indiana

Are you a thrill-seeker? United Way is looking for fundraisers to rappel from 300 feet.

This summer, adventurous philanthropists will rappel down a 23-story building in downtown Indianapolis – in the name of fundraising for Hoosiers in need.

Tom Wothke, who is rappelling this year, and Jessica French, United Way’s senior director of communications who rappelled in 2020 (the first year United Way held the event), joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share their experiences with this event and why they recommend other to participate.

Registration is now open for those who want to participate in United Way of Central Indiana’s third “Over the Edge” event, scheduled for Aug. 12 at Keystone Group’s 220 N. Meridian St.

Space is limited to the first 80 people over age 13 who register. Participants commit to raising at least $1,000 for United Way’s Basic Needs initiatives, which help provide access to food, housing, transportation and health services.

Last year, 73 people rappelled during the event, raising more than $196,000.

For more information, click here.