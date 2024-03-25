Owner of Huge Impact Restaurant shares love for cooking, secret to success

“We treat our customers rather new or repeat, like family. We want everyone to feel welcomed!”

That’s exactly how William McCathern, owner and head chef of Huge Impact Restaurant and Food Truck, feels when describing the love he has for his customers.

Huge Impact Restaurant and Food Truck, was established in February of 2015. Starting out of a kitchen in a small 2-bedroom home, William was destined for greatness. After much speculation, William and his wife purchased a food truck in the spring of 2015 and things soon took off from there. After 2 years of working hard and getting the buzz started, their first brick and mortar opened February 24th, 2017, and they’re still operating today, striving to make a ‘Huge Impact’ on each and every one of their customers’ appetite!

On today’s show, Chef William served up a Cajun Pasta and some salmon, too. Yum!

Huge Impact pt. 2

To learn more, visit:

https://hugeimpactllc.weebly.com/