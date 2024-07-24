Paddle, run, and have fun at the 11th Annual Iron Eagle Challenge

Paddle, run, and have fun at the 11th Annual Iron Eagle Challenge

Stephen Cranfill, Secretary of the Eagle Creek Park Foundation Board of Directors, along with Adam Hibshman, the Marketing & Program Manager for the Foundation, shared exciting details about the 11th annual Iron Eagle Paddle & Run.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 3. The day starts with a boat drop-off, check-in, and registration from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Eagle Creek Marina.

The Iron Eagle event begins at 8 a.m. at Eagle Creek Beach.

The Eagle Creek Park Foundation, the sponsoring organization, invites everyone to join this unique challenge. Participants can sign up for $70 before August 3 or $80 on the day of the event.

Members of the Eagle Creek Park Foundation receive a $10 discount. More information and registration details can be found at eaglecreekpark.org.

The Iron Eagle is one of Indy’s most distinctive challenges, suitable for all ages. It tests skills both on land and water.

Participants will first run a 2.6-mile wooded trail between the beach and marina, paddle a 1.5-mile loop on Eagle Creek Reservoir, and then run the 2.6-mile trail back to the beach.

There are various divisions for the competition: solo (male/female), two-person team (male/female/coed), and three-person relay (male/female/coed).

Each participant will receive an official event t-shirt, the coveted Iron Eagle medal, and the chance to relax and recharge at the Quaff ON! Brewing CO post-race party.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Eagle Creek Park Foundation.

Established in 1979, the Foundation aims to promote, preserve, protect, and enhance Eagle Creek Park, a key spot for outdoor recreation and education in Indianapolis.

The Foundation provides funding and volunteer support for numerous park programs and projects that city funds cannot cover.

Eagle Creek Park is one of the largest municipal parks in the U.S., featuring 3,900 acres of woods and meadows and 1,300 acres of water. To learn more information, watch the full interview above.