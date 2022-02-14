Life.Style.Live!

Painting with a Twist hosts locally-owned paint-and-sip events

Painting With a Twist is a locally-owned paint-and-sip concept, and it’s also the perfect place for a romantic date night or a fun friends night out!

It has also become a hotspot to pop the question in Indianapolis. The owners say three proposals happened over Christmas, and they are expecting several more this year.

Date nights at the studio are always popular with lots of couples painting events on the calendar. In fact, studies have been done recently that show couples who paint together release a “love hormone.”

Kerry Sawyer, president of Painting with a Twist Carmel, and Michelle Sweers, manager of Painting with a Twist Carmel, joined us today to share more about the studio and what you can expect on your visit.

For more information visit:

