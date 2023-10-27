Paranormal Researcher shares his experience “communicating with the dead”

Just call him the Ghost Man!

Shaun Burris, Host of The Shadow Nation Podcast and My Haunted Backroads, grew up in a haunted home since he was a small child. Since then, he’s spent 22 years researching haunted homes all over the United States, all while collecting evidence of afterlife existence.

Shaun says, “Since the early 1900’s, Nikola Tesla & Thomas Edison as well as many other Scientist/Inventors of that time believed a device could be built to communicate with the Dead. We now have the technology to achieve this task.”

He was the Host of Extreme Paranormal on A&E & Evil Things on Travel Channel, as seen & Heard on The Bob&Tom Show, Destination America – Monsters in America. He specializes in ITC research (Instrumental Trans Communications) using tech to speak with Spirits.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/GhostManRocks/.