Parenting isn’t easy, but there are dads, moms way worse than you!

Parenting can be tough, and being a perfect parent is impossible, even if parenting influencers make it look easy.

So, what’s a dad to do when he can’t seem to tell the perfect dad joke or help with tough math homework?

Award-winning comedy writer Glenn Boozan has the answer in his new book, “There Are Dads Way Worse Than You: Unimpeachable Evidence of Your Excellence as a Father.”

This book follows the hit “There Are Moms Way Worse Than You.” This book reminds parents that what matters is trying your best and loving your kids.

There Are Dads Way Worse Than You highlights some of pop culture’s most infamous dads and their parenting failures.

Glenn Boozan, the author, is a WGA-winning and Emmy-nominated comedy writer. His work includes shows like Conan, Comedy Central’s Lights Out with David Spade, Sarah Silverman’s I Love You, America on Hulu, and TruTV’s Adam Ruins Everything.

There Are Dads Way Worse Than You is a fun reminder that even in the craziness of parenting, dads are doing just fine.

Whether you’re feeling unsure or just need a good laugh, this book shows that being a good dad is more about love and effort than perfection.