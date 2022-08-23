Life.Style.Live!

Parents share the best words made up by their kids

When kids mistake a word for something else it can be funny, adorable or both! Kayla Sullivan posted a report on her son’s most recent word mix up and so many people responded with their favorites.

Here’s a list of some of the best responses:

QUESTION – What’s the funniest word your child uses in place of the accurate word? -Lasterday instead of yesterday -Hanitizer instead of hand sanitizer -Baby soup for bathing suit -Extrasize instead of exercise -Hinormous instead of humongous -Bathtism instead of baptism -Scribbleations instead of drawings or pictures -Tolater instead of tomorrow -Speed lemon instead of speed limit -Cumpy for comfy -Bednight instead of bedtime -Lid instead of the bun of a burger -Taste bugs instead of taste buds -Rainbrella for umbrella -Old MacDonald’s instead of McDonald’s restaurant -Sky toots instead of thunder -Getty instead of spaghetti -Mouth toot instead of burp -Mowlawner instead of lawnmower -Strawbabies instead of strawberries -Thingers instead of fingers -Pack Pack instead of backpack -Pizzarroni instead of pepperoni -Happy juice instead of apple juice -Hamwich instead of ham sandwich -Resternot instead of restaurant -Savage Patch Kids instead of Sour Patch Kids -Waterlemon instead of watermelon -Gorilla bars instead of granola bars -Tooth soap in place of toothpaste

For more Kid-ing with Kayla, click here.

To submit your own reports, pictures, videos or story ideas for the segment, click here.