Parents share the best words made up by their kids

by: Kayla Sullivan
When kids mistake a word for something else it can be funny, adorable or both! Kayla Sullivan posted a report on her son’s most recent word mix up and so many people responded with their favorites.

Here’s a list of some of the best responses:

QUESTION – What’s the funniest word your child uses in place of the accurate word?

-Lasterday instead of yesterday

-Hanitizer instead of hand sanitizer

-Baby soup for bathing suit

-Extrasize instead of exercise

-Hinormous instead of humongous

-Bathtism instead of baptism

-Scribbleations instead of drawings or pictures

-Tolater instead of tomorrow

-Speed lemon instead of speed limit

-Cumpy for comfy

-Bednight instead of bedtime

-Lid instead of the bun of a burger

-Taste bugs instead of taste buds

-Rainbrella for umbrella

-Old MacDonald’s instead of McDonald’s restaurant

-Sky toots instead of thunder

-Getty instead of spaghetti

-Mouth toot instead of burp

-Mowlawner instead of lawnmower

-Strawbabies instead of strawberries

-Thingers instead of fingers

-Pack Pack instead of backpack

-Pizzarroni instead of pepperoni

-Happy juice instead of apple juice

-Hamwich instead of ham sandwich

-Resternot instead of restaurant

-Savage Patch Kids instead of Sour Patch Kids

-Waterlemon instead of watermelon

-Gorilla bars instead of granola bars

-Tooth soap in place of toothpaste

