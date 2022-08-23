Parents share the best words made up by their kids

QUESTION – What’s the funniest word your child uses in place of the accurate word?
-Lasterday instead of yesterday
-Hanitizer instead of hand sanitizer
-Baby soup for bathing suit
-Extrasize instead of exercise
-Hinormous instead of humongous
-Bathtism instead of baptism
-Scribbleations instead of drawings or pictures
-Tolater instead of tomorrow
-Speed lemon instead of speed limit
-Cumpy for comfy
-Bednight instead of bedtime
-Lid instead of the bun of a burger
-Taste bugs instead of taste buds
-Rainbrella for umbrella
-Old MacDonald’s instead of McDonald’s restaurant
-Sky toots instead of thunder
-Getty instead of spaghetti
-Mouth toot instead of burp
-Mowlawner instead of lawnmower
-Strawbabies instead of strawberries
-Thingers instead of fingers
-Pack Pack instead of backpack
-Pizzarroni instead of pepperoni
-Happy juice instead of apple juice
-Hamwich instead of ham sandwich
-Resternot instead of restaurant
-Savage Patch Kids instead of Sour Patch Kids
-Waterlemon instead of watermelon
-Gorilla bars instead of granola bars
-Tooth soap in place of toothpaste