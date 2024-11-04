Parker Wallace’s guide to hassle-free holiday hosting

Cookbook author and lifestyle expert Parker Wallace had some tips to save time when hosting during the holidays, focusing on practical strategies for streamlining holiday meal preparation and party planning. “I’m all about upping the flavor and minimizing the hassle,” Wallace said, adding that a well-planned approach to entertaining can reduce stress during the holidays, and make entertaining much easier to pull off.

To make drinks festive, Wallace recommended wines from Raeburn Winery in Sonoma County. “You’ve got to have wine that elevates the occasion,” she said, adding Raeburn’s Chardonnay, Cabernet and Pinot Noir are great matches for seasonal flavors. Through Nov. 30, Raeburn Winery’s Uncork Joy Holiday Sweepstakes offers prizes for a holiday gathering worth more than $3,500.

For holiday desserts, Wallace suggested using Président Whipped Cream, made with genuine French Chantilly to give a rich, artisanal finish. According to her, the two flavors, original with Madagascar vanilla, are extra creamy for dessert and beverage augmentation. “It’s luscious, it’s decadent, and it’s going to elevate any holiday drink or dessert,” she said.

Wallace also pointed out how convenient Firehouse Subs was for main dishes, featuring the Turkey Thanksgiving sub, made with hand-carved turkey, stuffing, and cranberry mayo on a toasted roll. Firehouse Subs gives back to their communities; a portion of every purchase goes toward the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted over $89 million toward resources for first responders.

For snacking, Wallace recommended Sahale Snacks, which are crafted with layers of flavors and textures, from pomegranate vanilla cashews to maple pecans. “They have the perfect touch of celebration,” she said, noting these snacks stand out on their own, but also make great additions to salads or appetizers.

For more holiday hosting tips, check out TipsOnTV.com and find Parker Wallace on social media @ParkersPlate.

SPONSORED BY TIPS ON TV.