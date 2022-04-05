Life.Style.Live!

Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month

by: Tierra Carpenter
Every April the Parkinson’s Foundation Works with the worldwide Parkinson’s community to support Parkinson’s Awareness Month and World Parkinson’s Day which takes place on April 11.

It’s all designed to make life better for people with Parkinson’s Disease, plus improving care and advancing research.  

John L. Lehr, President & CEO, Parkinson’s Foundation and Susan Brown, Living with Parkinson’s Disease & Care Partner, joined us Tuesday to share information they believe the world should know about Parkinson’s disease.

For more information, visit Parkinson.org 

THIS SEGMEN IS SPONSORED BY THE PARKINSON’S FOUNDATION.

