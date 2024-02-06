Parlor Doughnuts announces new Fishers location

BREAKING NEWS! Parlor Doughnuts opened a new location in Fishers, Indiana, at 13588 Bent Grass Lane, Unit 107, marking its ninth store in the state.

Founded in 2019 in Evansville, Indiana, Parlor Doughnuts is known for its delicious doughnuts and coffee.

The idea came from founder Darrick Hayden’s travels with his son’s band, where they searched for the best doughnuts and coffee. Now, with 35 shops across 12 states, Parlor Doughnuts has expanded its reach.

The Fishers location is the first in Northern Indianapolis, offering 24 flavors of their famous Layered Doughnut along with vegan, keto-friendly, and gluten-friendly options.

They also serve breakfast items like sandwiches, tacos, and acai bowls, as well as milkshakes made with doughnut flavors and a variety of coffee drinks.

Marissa and Wesley Barnes, veterans and owners of two other Parlor Doughnuts locations in Indiana, are excited to bring the brand to Fishers.

They believe it’s a perfect fit for a community that values delicious food, quality coffee, and great service. They plan to hire 20 new team members and up to three managers, offering benefits to all.

The new store will be open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.