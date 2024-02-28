Search
Parsons Xtreme Golf: Look good, play good

by: Divine Triplett
Following the highly-anticipated launch of its Black Ops, PXG is once again demonstrating confidence by introducing the official Black Ops Driver Challenge™.

This challenge welcomes all golf enthusiasts in Hoosier, including both PXG Troops® and critics, to participate in a free fitting where they can pit their current driver against the PXG® 0311® Black OpsTM Driver in a head-to-head, knockout competition.

If the PXG driver proves to deliver longer total distance or tighter dispersion, PXG emerges victorious. Otherwise, PXG pledges to issue a $100 Rewards Card without exceptions.

