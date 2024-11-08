PASIC 2024: Indianapolis welcomes back the world’s largest percussion convention

PASIC 2024 will take place November 13-16, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

With nearly 6,000 attendees, it is the largest event of its kind in the world.

The convention takes place here every year, bringing musicians, music enthusiasts, students and educators from around the globe to Indianapolis, the percussion capital of the world.

PASIC is part music festival, part educational opportunity, part networking event, part Expo Hall, and all amazing.

As a special incentive for PASIC 2024, Indiana residents can get discounted single-day, four-day, or Expo badges.

Learn more at pasic.org/indiana.