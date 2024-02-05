Search
Passion 4 Fashion Week: All-Star edition

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Passion 4 Fashion Week presents the 2024 XXXVI Meet The Artist “All-Star Experience” from February 11th to February 18th.

Teaming up with the Downtown Indianapolis Public Library, the week includes various events leading to the NBA All-Star Weekend’s XXXVI Meet The Artist Gala & Fashion Show.

Key Events:

  1. All-Star Kick-Off Fashion Show Brunch
    • Date: Feb 11, 12 pm – 4 pm
    • Venue: Hovito Ultra Lounge, 234 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
    • Featuring: Macy’s and more
      Event Link
  2. Monday Night Fashion
    • Date: Feb 12
    • Featuring: Baby Love – The Brand, The J2 Collection, and more
  3. Mardi Gras Masquerade Party & Fashion Show
    • Date: Feb 13, Venue: Skyline Club
    • Featuring: Macy’s, Elan Furs
      Event Link
  4. Virtual Styling Sessions “The StyLIST”
    • Date: Feb 14
  5. The Players Ball Influencers And Athletes Basketball Event
    • Date: Feb 14 (evening), Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University
  6. BOSSES WHO BRUNCH Workshop
    • Date: Feb 15, 1-5 pm
    • Venue: Macy’s Castleton
    • Featuring: Influencers like Starla Mathis
  7. Macy’s “Fashion Friday” Fashion Show
    • Date: Feb 16, 12-5 pm, Venue: Macy’s Castleton
  8. XXXVI Meet The Artist “All-Star Exhibit” Gala & Fashion Show
    • Date: Feb 17, 5:15 pm – 10 pm
    • Venue: Indianapolis Public Library
    • Featuring various designers
  9. Jack Daniels “All-Star” Live Day Party
    • Date: Feb 18, 3 pm – 8 pm
    • Venue: Slippery Noodle
    • Featuring: Fashion show from Passion 4 Fashion Week designers
      Free Admission

