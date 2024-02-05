Passion 4 Fashion Week: All-Star edition
Passion 4 Fashion Week presents the 2024 XXXVI Meet The Artist “All-Star Experience” from February 11th to February 18th.
Teaming up with the Downtown Indianapolis Public Library, the week includes various events leading to the NBA All-Star Weekend’s XXXVI Meet The Artist Gala & Fashion Show.
Key Events:
- All-Star Kick-Off Fashion Show Brunch
- Date: Feb 11, 12 pm – 4 pm
- Venue: Hovito Ultra Lounge, 234 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
- Featuring: Macy’s and more
Event Link
- Monday Night Fashion
- Date: Feb 12
- Featuring: Baby Love – The Brand, The J2 Collection, and more
- Mardi Gras Masquerade Party & Fashion Show
- Date: Feb 13, Venue: Skyline Club
- Featuring: Macy’s, Elan Furs
Event Link
- Virtual Styling Sessions “The StyLIST”
- Date: Feb 14
- The Players Ball Influencers And Athletes Basketball Event
- Date: Feb 14 (evening), Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University
- BOSSES WHO BRUNCH Workshop
- Date: Feb 15, 1-5 pm
- Venue: Macy’s Castleton
- Featuring: Influencers like Starla Mathis
- Macy’s “Fashion Friday” Fashion Show
- Date: Feb 16, 12-5 pm, Venue: Macy’s Castleton
- XXXVI Meet The Artist “All-Star Exhibit” Gala & Fashion Show
- Date: Feb 17, 5:15 pm – 10 pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Public Library
- Featuring various designers
- Jack Daniels “All-Star” Live Day Party
- Date: Feb 18, 3 pm – 8 pm
- Venue: Slippery Noodle
- Featuring: Fashion show from Passion 4 Fashion Week designers
Free Admission
Follow #passion4fashionweek #p4fw #msnicolerene on social media:
- IG @passion4fashionweek
- FB @passion4fashionweek
- Twitter @passion4fw
More info: www.passion4fashionweek.com