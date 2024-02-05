Passion 4 Fashion Week: All-Star edition

Passion 4 Fashion Week presents the 2024 XXXVI Meet The Artist “All-Star Experience” from February 11th to February 18th.

Teaming up with the Downtown Indianapolis Public Library, the week includes various events leading to the NBA All-Star Weekend’s XXXVI Meet The Artist Gala & Fashion Show.

Key Events:

All-Star Kick-Off Fashion Show Brunch Date: Feb 11, 12 pm – 4 pm

Venue: Hovito Ultra Lounge, 234 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN

Featuring: Macy’s and more

Event Link Monday Night Fashion Date: Feb 12

Featuring: Baby Love – The Brand, The J2 Collection, and more Mardi Gras Masquerade Party & Fashion Show Date: Feb 13, Venue: Skyline Club

Featuring: Macy’s, Elan Furs

Event Link Virtual Styling Sessions “The StyLIST” Date: Feb 14 The Players Ball Influencers And Athletes Basketball Event Date: Feb 14 (evening), Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Butler University BOSSES WHO BRUNCH Workshop Date: Feb 15, 1-5 pm

Venue: Macy’s Castleton

Featuring: Influencers like Starla Mathis Macy’s “Fashion Friday” Fashion Show Date: Feb 16, 12-5 pm, Venue: Macy’s Castleton XXXVI Meet The Artist “All-Star Exhibit” Gala & Fashion Show Date: Feb 17, 5:15 pm – 10 pm

Venue: Indianapolis Public Library

Featuring various designers Jack Daniels “All-Star” Live Day Party Date: Feb 18, 3 pm – 8 pm

Venue: Slippery Noodle

Featuring: Fashion show from Passion 4 Fashion Week designers

Free Admission

