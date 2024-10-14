Folds of Honor Patriots Gala to raise funds for scholarships and honor military families

The Patriots Gala, benefiting Folds of Honor, will take place on November 1, offering a night of entertainment and fundraising. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of military members and first responders by providing scholarships for their families. “91 cents of every dollar we raise goes directly to scholarships, which can be used for trade schools, private school tutoring, or higher education,” said Diane Markle, Folds of Honor Indiana Regional Impact Officer.

Red Gold, an Indiana-based company, is a key partner for the event. “Our company was founded in 1942 during the war, and supporting Folds of Honor is a continuation of our history. We met the organization in 2020 and wanted to get involved,” said Red Gold Senior Director of Marketing and Consumer Relations Colt Reichart, a fourth-generation member of the Red Gold family.

The Gala promises a wide range of activities. “It’s like a patriotic fun fair,” said Markle. Attendees can expect a live auction with unique items, a silent auction, a bourbon pull, and a veteran and first responder-owned business