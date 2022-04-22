Life.Style.Live!

Patty Picks: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “The Bad Guys”

It’s Friday, and that means Patty’s Picks are ready, and today is another ‘two-fer’. Out in theaters today? Two comedies. Here’s more from Patty:

Let’s start with ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’.. and an actor who’s been in more than 100 films over 4 decades.. Nicholas Cage. Never taking himself seriously, he does a lot of smiling and laughing. In this film, he plays himself. An actor who needs to make money so he’s giving up his craft and somehow gets involved as a spy. Open in theaters today, rated R, 1 hour 47 minutes.

Next up, an animated comedy….’The Bad Guys’. Based on popular novel series, this film finds a notorious critter crime ring who become the most famous of villains, then get caught and promise to be ‘good guys’ in exchange for their freedom.

Out now , Rated PG, runs 1 hour 20 minutes… illustrates the harmful effects of stereotypes and embraces diversity.

Suggested age to watch movie? 6 or 7 up…

What’s your rating?

I give it 4 out of 5 snakes!