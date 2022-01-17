Life.Style.Live!

Patty Spitler donates book proceeds to IndyHumane as fans worldwide honor Betty White with animal shelter donations

As we celebrate the life of Betty White today, we also naturally remember her love of animals.

Fans of the late actress are celebrating what would’ve been White’s 100th birthday by donating to animal welfare charities and shelters, and this includes Patty Spitler of Great Day TV.

Spitler joined us today along with David Horth, CEO of IndyHumane, to present him with an $800 donation from proceeds of her book sales to benefit the shelter. Spitler is donating all of the profits from the book to her favorite animal shelters and rescue groups, and IndyHumane was the first recipient.

They also discussed how the shelter is doing and how more people can help.

“The Dog who Saved my Life” is an autobiographical book that features stories of the good and the bad from throughout Spitler’s life.

The new work also features her childhood photos to the present day as well as photos with people like Morgan Freeman, Robin Williams, Sophia Loren and Betty White.

For more information visit, indyhumane.org.