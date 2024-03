Patty Spitler interviews ‘Arthur the King’ star Mark Wahlberg

He’s a ‘pro adventure racer’ who competes with his team again others to win a 435-mile course over 10 days in the Dominican Republic.

And what he didn’t foresee, was his connection and bonding with a scrappy street dog who becomes his best friend.

Patty Spitler saw the movie ‘Arthur the King’ and talked to Mark Wahlberg, the star!

*Rated PG 13, based on a true story, opens Friday.