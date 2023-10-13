Patty Spitler previews ‘Downwind’ and ‘Taylor Swift The Eras Tour’

Entertainment expert Patty Spitler joined “Life.Style.Live!” today to preview two films now in theaters!

The first movie is called “Downwind.” The unsettling documentary is presented by Heartland International Film Festival. Director Mark Shapiro exposes the audience to the continuing fallout from radioactive testing in the United States when 928 nuclear bombs were detonated between the years 1951 and 1992.

Patty says the movie is truly frightening and gave it five out of five explosive stars. The movie runs for one hour and 32 minutes.

The next film this weekend is “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour,” which is a concert film of Taylor Swift’s international tour, The Eras Tour. patty reported the budget for this film was between 10 and 20 million dollars and some predictions say it will bring in over $150 million in opening weekend.

The film is rated PG and runs for two hours and 48 minutes.