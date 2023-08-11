Patty’s Picks: “Last Voyage of the Demeter”

He’s been around a long, long time. The curse of Dracula continues with another movie based on the Bram Stoker novel…

This movie, ‘Last Voyage of the Demeter’ is based on one of the chapters. So, let’s take a bite out of the latest Dracula movie!

A merchant ship and its captain take on the cargo of a strange boxes/caskets with the proposition of transporting them from Carpathia to London. First the livestock mysterious die from having their throats slashed open. One by one, the crew ends up dead! Every night an evil presence stalks and sucks the life out of those on board…

It seems those aboard should be able to figure this one out pretty quickly, but alas, the blood sucking goes on and one. When the vessel arrives at port, there’s no trace of anyone… Anyone living, that its.

The director is Andre Ovredal, who has previously had great success within the horror genre.

‘Last Voyage of the Demeter’ is rated R for violence, and runs just a minute shy of 2 hrs. There’s really nothing new here. Acting is fine, but Patty was not thrilled with the Dracula make up. This Dracula will really make your blood boil.

Patty gives this retelling a 2 ½ out of 5 vampire bites… we mean stars…