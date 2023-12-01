Patty Spitler reminisces on Beyoncé interview after Renaissance film release

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Patty’s Picks, where we dive into the world of cinema!

Today, we’re featuring two very different movies.

First up, we have “Saltburn,” a film that keeps you guessing as it takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Set in England, it follows two young college-age men, one from a modest background and the other seemingly wealthy.

Their complex relationship is marked by bickering and tension until an unexpected invitation to the wealthy friend’s estate, “Saltburn,” changes everything.

Rated R for its intense content, including sexual situations, language, drug use, and murder, this film runs for 2 hours and 7 minutes, earning 3 ½ out of 5 stars. Be prepared for a wild ride!

Next, we have “Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” a blend of concert footage and documentary that offers a unique glimpse into the life of the superstar entertainer.

This film provides backstage insights, including moments with Beyonce’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who offers her critiques and even performs alongside her mom.

At a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes, “Renaissance” sheds light on Beyonce’s multifaceted life as a mother of three, a wife, a singer, a dancer, and an icon.

It’s a movie that educates and entertains, earning a solid 4 stars.

Plus, Beyonce’s resilience through knee surgery after three decades of choreography is truly commendable.

She’s not just a star; she’s a true inspiration.