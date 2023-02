Life.Style.Live!

Patty Spitler reviews ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Entertainment expert Patty Spitler reviewed a film today that is expected to take over the box office this weekend! “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is the third installment of the Antman series, with Paul Rudd returning as the lead.

Patty said this movie has a complex plot, but that the heart of the movie is about a dad and a daughter reconnecting. The CGI in this film really stood out to her, and her rating was 2 1/2 out of 5 stars.

The movie is rated PG-13 and runs 2 hours and 5 minutes.