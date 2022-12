Life.Style.Live!

Patty Spitler reviews ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

WISH-TV Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us today to review “Avatar: The Way of Water.” This is James Cameron’s sequel to the first Avatar movie that came out in 2009.

The movie takes place ten years after the original film on the Pandora moon. The movie is rated PG-13 and runs for three hours and ten minutes.

Patty gave the movie three out of five stars and said the visual effects are amazing. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is out in theaters now.