Patty Spitler reviews ‘Golda,’ talks Silver Circle induction

Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined “Life.Style.Live!” today to share about the movie ‘Golda.’

The BioPic ‘Golda’ highlights the first woman prime minister of Israel and her battles with her own demons and the public perceptions as well. And then there’s the devastating war.

The movie stars Helen Mirren and is rated PG-13. It runs for one hour and 40 minutes. Patty said this movie was educational and entertaining. She rated the movie 3 and a half stars.

Patty is also getting inducted into the Silver Circle society of honor this weekend. Television professionals are inducted from the confines of a Chapter’s awards jurisdiction to recognize significant contributions made by these individuals to our industry for 25 years or more.

Congratulations, Patty!