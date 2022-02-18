Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Pick: ‘Dog’ starring Channing Tatum, actor makes directorial debut

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

This new movie features, “a filthy animal unfit for human company … and a dog.”

“Dog” stars Channing Tatum and three talented canines who play Lulu. It tells the tale of a Belgian Malinois canine who has a job in the Army Rangers. When his owner passes, Lulu is given to a former Army Ranger who is familiar with his kind and thinks he can handle this high-energy, intelligent and often bullheaded breed.  

Together they go on a cross-country trip, and many events and obstacles befall this odd duo. 

“Dog” is rated PG-13, and opens Friday in theaters only.  

Patty gives it five out of five dogs for her rating.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Ivermectin doesn’t prevent severe disease from Covid-19, new study finds

Coronavirus /

No plan for having men’s and women’s Final Four in same city

Sports /

Biden signs stopgap funding measure into law, avoiding government shutdown

News /

Indiana woman gets 20 1/2 years for running over boyfriend

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.