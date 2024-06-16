Patty’s Pick: ‘Inside Out 2’

Disney’s “Inside Out 2,” an animated comedy, is set to hit theaters on June 14. The sequel follows the successful 2015 film, “Inside Out,” which was the seventh highest-grossing film of its release year. With a production cost of $200 million, the sequel is expected to gross $85 million on its opening weekend.

“Inside Out 2” centers around Riley, who is now 13 years old, navigating the complex emotions of adolescence. The film features emotions such as Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Distrust, and the new addition, Anxiety. This coming-of-age story explores Riley’s sense of self and the challenges of puberty, portrayed with humor and sensitivity.

A preview of the film shows Riley grappling with typical teenage issues, including conflicts with her parents and self-consciousness about her appearance. The familiar emotions from the first film, along with new ones, guide Riley through this turbulent period.

Reviewer Patty, who had not seen the first “Inside Out,” praised the sequel for its thoughtful portrayal of adolescence. “This film has a lot to offer, harkening back to our own coming-of-age experiences and the confusing puberty period,” she said. Patty rated the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars, noting its appeal to both children and adults.

The film is rated PG, and while it is considered family-friendly, Patty advises parents to be mindful of their children’s reactions to the emotional content. “Some of the concerns are about how kids might react to all these emotions on display, especially when the youngsters might be going through them as well,” she said.

“Inside Out 2” is expected to help Pixar rebound from a recent slump, offering a blend of humor, nostalgia, and heartfelt moments. The Indianapolis Children’s Museum features an exhibit inspired by the original “Inside Out,” underscoring the film’s impact on audiences.

Patty highlighted Joy as her favorite character, praising the distinct voices and personalities of the emotions. “They’re all good and different, which makes it enjoyable,” she said.

“Inside Out 2” promises to be an entertaining and thought-provoking film for the whole family, exploring the ups and downs of growing up with both humor and heart.