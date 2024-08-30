Patty’s Picks: A look at the new Ronald Reagan film

Today, a new movie about Ronald Reagan, the 40th President of the United States, hits theaters.

On Patty’s Picks, film critic Patty Spitler dives into this semi-biographical film that tells the story of Reagan’s extraordinary life.

Born in 1911 in Tampico, Illinois, the movie follows Reagan from his humble beginnings, showing how he overcame challenges with a calm and determined spirit. The film traces his journey from a young man with big dreams to a Hollywood star in the 1940s. Later, Reagan made a significant shift into politics, becoming the Governor of California in the 1960s and eventually leading the nation as President in the 1980s.

Dennis Quaid takes on the role of adult Ronald Reagan, bringing his character to life with depth and charm. The movie is based on a 2006 book and is narrated by Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent. The cast also includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan, who stood by her husband’s side throughout his political career, and Jon Voight as a veteran Soviet analyst.

The film emphasizes themes of perseverance, pursuing dreams, and visionary leadership. With a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes, it captures the essence of Reagan’s life, from his Hollywood days to his time as a world leader.

Patty praises Dennis Quaid’s portrayal, saying he was the perfect choice to play Reagan. “He captured Reagan’s charm and determination without being overshadowed,” she says. The movie is rated PG-13 and earns an impressive 4 ½ out of 5 stars from Patty.

Reagan, who served as President from 1981 to 1989, passed away on June 5, 2004, from pneumonia, complicated by Alzheimer’s disease. This film honors his remarkable journey and legacy, fitting his incredible life into just over two hours on the big screen.