Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘A Man Called Otto’

“Life.Style.Live!” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler reviews her old friend, Tom Hanks’ newest movie in today’s “Patty’s Picks”!

Opening today, the movie is a “A Man Called Otto” and it remains to been if Tom’s star power will be enough to be an audience draw. The older theater goers will probably watch this but Patty wonders if the 20 -30 year olds will show up.

“Otto is a grumpy old cuss” according to Patty. “He’s lost his wife and is dealing with life on his own.” He has a lot of issues and apparently his neighbors try to help along with a very loveable cat who, we understand is on tour with Tom to promote the film.

This one is a family project for award winning actor. Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita Wilson helped produce the movie and his son Truman Hanks plays a young Otto.

This comedy/drama is rated PG 13, since it deals with some sensitive topics of life and death. It runs 2 hrs and 6 minutes. Patty and her cat Timber give it 3 ½ out of 5 stars.