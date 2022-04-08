Life.Style.Live!

PATTY’S PICKS: ‘Ambulance,’ ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ and ‘COW’

It’s FRIDAY, and that means many of us are headed to the theater to “catch a flick!”

But what’s playing? Is the movie worth our time and money?

Patty Spitler shares the “good, the bad and the ugly,” in today’s PATTY’S PICKS! Here’s more, as told by Patty:

-Actor Jake Gyllenhaal stars in director Michael Bay’s movie ‘Ambulance’. It’s a wild ride as two brothers hijack an ambulance with a critically injured cop inside. Let the intense gunfire and bloody violence begin. Plus, lots of police car chases in the LA streets. Rated R, 2 hours 16 minutes.

-Next up, some fun…as the world’s speediest hedgehog embraces earth and tries to defeat an evil genius played by Jim Carrey. Half human actors and half CGI and animation, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is the sequel to the 2020 hit movie that’s based on a global videogame franchise. Rated PG, 2 hours and 20 minutes.

-Finally, this was tough to watch. It’s a documentary on the life of a female cow. Award-winning filmmaker Andrea Arnold has an unflinching look at life on a dairy farm. From giving birth to calves who are taken away from the mother, to daily life getting milked by machines for human consumption. Very little dialogue…lots of cow eyes. It’s poignant, and yes I cried. Runs 1 hr 34 minutes, in theaters and On Demand today. Rating? 3 out of 5 Cows…