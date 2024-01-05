Patty’s Picks: ‘American Fiction’

On today’s edition of “Patty’s Picks,” our film critic Patty is here to guide us through two must-watch movies hitting the theaters.

First up is the horror-thriller film, “Night Swims,” which taps into our primal fear of what lurks beneath the water’s surface.

As a family grapples with mysterious dangers in their backyard pool, the question arises – is it just their imagination, or is the pool haunted?

Clocking in at just under two hours and rated PG-13 for terror and violence, Patty assures us that if you’re a horror movie enthusiast, this one’s for you.

Moving on to the highly anticipated “American Fiction,” the film explores the challenges faced by Jeffrey Wright’s character, Monk, a writer who challenges racial stereotypes in the entertainment industry.

Directed by Cord Jefferson and featuring a stellar cast, including Leslie Uggams and Tracee Ellis Ross, “American Fiction” is a dynamic and dramatic exploration of family, work, and media issues.

Patty gives it a perfect 5 out of 5 books/stars, praising Jeffrey Wright’s pitch-perfect performance and the film’s thought-provoking narrative. Make sure to catch these cinematic gems in theaters today!