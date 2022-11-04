Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: Armageddon Time

Friday is film day here on “Life.Style.Live!,” and that means that Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler joined us for “Patty’s Picks”!

This week she’s discussing a powerhouse of a film, one reflecting on a changing and challenging time in 1980s Queens, New York.

From writer/director James Gray, “Armageddon Time” is not only his personal reflections but an awareness of the Reagan Presidency time, as well. This deeply personal movie finds a young boy, coming of age and learning the world is not fair.

6th grader Paul has a nice Jewish immigrant family, but his social life and ultimately his future choices, are shaken when his best friend, a black boy, is treated differently by the system. Life is not fair.. race and relationships and reality collide in this compelling film.

It stars Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Straw, a young and excellent actor, Bank Repeta, and Anthony Hopkins. Hopkins plays a grandfather whose kindness and voice of love helps the youngster cope with changing times.

Opens in theaters nationwide today and Friday. It’s rated R and runs 1 hr 55 min.

Patty gives it 4 ½ out of 5 stars.