Patty’s Picks: Austin Butler gives star-making performance in ‘Elvis’

Time to kick this Friday into overdrive as “Life.Style.Live!” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler shares her review of the highly anticipated and hotly debated movie, “Elvis.”

Summary:

Elvis changed the look and sound of rock and roll. The legend’s life is tackled in the new Baz Luhrmann film.

The role should propel Austin Butler to the top of the film industry’s most-wanted list. Meanwhile, Tom Hanks playing the nasty and controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker, will surely garner him a best supporting actor Oscar nomination. With padding and a fake nose, he’s unrecognizable.

Cut down from four hours to 2 hours 39 minutes, this dramatic portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll tries to explain his life from a young poor boy growing up in Tupelo, Mississippi to a Las Vegas headliner and worldwide entertainment sensation. It also depicts the controlling and conniving personality of Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Takeaways:

Elvis has been accused of “stealing” his style and music from the black culture.

In this film, they show that the black community was very close and dear to him. As a child, he attended their church meetings and growing up, he observed their parties, absorbing their song and dance. His friends were black, and onstage he reflected the black scene when he performed. Elvis reached a white, mainly female audience, who had never seen someone “shake, rattle and roll” with exaggerated sexuality.

Before Elvis, male singers clicked their fingers and nodded their heads to proper tunes. “Elvis the Pelvis” was ridiculed and revered at the same time.

In hindsight, he helped the music industry open up to embrace different styles.

Review/Rating:

Austin Butler was sensational and sweaty. Tom Hanks was terrible, yet terrific. Perfect!

My only criticism of the movie is that they tried sometimes to cram too many pictures and videos onto the same screen. The musical montage, especially at the beginning, gave me a headache.

Patty gives “Elvis” 4 1/2 Grilled Banana and Peanut Butter Sandwiches (Elvis favorite snack)!

“Elvis” is rated PG-13 and is now playing in theaters only.

Note: Stay till the very end of movie for real pics and video of the Late Elvis, who passed in 1977 at age 42.

