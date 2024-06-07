Patty’s Picks: Bad Boys 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- They’re back! Bad Boys, the lucrative franchise for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, returns for the 4th installment of this cop comedy.

The first Bad Boys film was released in 1995, nearly 30 years ago.

The stars return to the big screen for more of the same action and hilarious situations they found themselves in during the last three movies.

The latest installment is titled ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’.

In this summer blockbuster, their beloved late Captain Howard is accused of being involved in the Romanian Mafia.

Detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, are forced to work outside the law as they try to solve the case.

Of course, there’s lots of what made this a high-income franchise like cars squealing, guns blazing, fights galore as these two also bicker and banter with each other.

It’s rated R for violence, some sexual references and runs 1 hour 55 minutes.

Patty asks the questions as the movie opens this weekend, can this franchise make some movie magic money at the box office as the previous ones did? And is it time for the audience to forgive Will Smith and applaud his theatrical talents again?

Patty gives the movie 3 1/2 out of 5 stars.