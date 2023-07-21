Patty’s Picks! Barbie and Oppenheimer

One of the most anticipated weekends in film has finally arrived. Two movies on opposite sides of the spectrum, regarding plot, hit theatres today. Patty broke them both down for us, so let’s talk ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.

‘Oppenheimer’ is a serious and unsettling biopic drama of epic proportions. It’s a story from the 1940’s surrounding the United States’ approach to World War II. Cillian Murphy stars in the titular role of J Robert Oppenheimer, the man credited with developing the atomic bomb. The crux of this historic story? No one knew for sure what this atomic bomb could or would do…

This film involves government, science, politics, and people. It also displays destruction and salvation. It’s rated R and runs 3 hours…

Minus the length of the film, Patty was a huge fan of ‘Oppenheimer‘, rating it a 4.5/5!

‘Barbie‘ might be the biggest hit of the summer…

Based on the popular Mattel dolls, Barbie and friends now come to life in a movie!

The plot depicts Barbie facing a crisis that means she has to come to terms with herself. She deals with everything including adjusting to stereotype roles, feminism, and understanding and accepting those with other backgrounds and beliefs. That’s a lot for a former toy to handle!

Margot Robbie displays incredible range as the thoughtful ‘doll’. Ryan Gosling plays a fabulous Ken!

‘Barbie‘ is rated PG-13 for language and suggestive material. It runs 1 hour 54 minutes. Patty, who didn’t expect to enjoy the film, enjoyed it immensely! She gave it 4/5 stars!

The dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend looks to be a smashing success… Just ask Patty!