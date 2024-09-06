Patty’s Picks: Beetlejuice 2

Patty Spitler, our favorite movie critic, is back with her latest review, and this time, she’s talking about the long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice 2.

The original Beetlejuice came out way back in 1988, and now, over 30 years later, the demon trickster is back!

Michael Keaton returns to play Beetlejuice, and Tim Burton directs once again.

Patty remembers seeing the original and interviewing the cast back in Hollywood. For her, it was a trip down memory lane, with old characters like Lydia and Delia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, returning in the sequel.

But the real twist in Beetlejuice 2 is Jenna Ortega’s role as Lydia’s daughter. Jenna, known for her role on Netflix’s Wednesday, was cast by Tim Burton while they worked together on that show.

The movie, rated PG-13, includes some cartoonish violence, bloody images, and a few scenes where Beetlejuice’s antics cross the line.

Beetlejuice 2 runs for 1 hour and 44 minutes, and though Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin don’t return for this one, the cast still features Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci.

Patty gave Beetlejuice 2 2 ½ out of 5 stars, calling it an interesting revisit with some fun but odd moments. Take a look at the full interview above to hear more of what Patty has to say about this film!