Patty’s Picks: ‘Blink Twice’

“Blink Twice,” the movie causing all the stir, is one that viewers should be wary of. Tonight’s release included some heavy content, both emotionally and in terms of plot lines.

According to Patty, “Blink Twice” is not a film for everyone. The movie is full of violence, lies, and sex scenes that give the movie a hard R rating. The movie chronicles the tale of billionaire Slater King, played by Channing Tatum, delving into the tech world. King encounters Frida, a lovely, rather naive cocktail waitress, played by Naomi Ackie, at a fundraising gala.

The two characters are instantly drawn to each other, and Slater, no doubt besotted, takes Frida on a holiday of a lifetime to his island, joined by his peculiar group of companions. While the holiday gets off to a fairly promising start, sinister happenings soon begin to occur. A few of the guests, especially some of the women, begin to suffer from unexplained injuries, while others completely disappear into the thin air.

It builds suspense in the film as the viewers wonder whether Frida will get away from the island and survive a situation that is becoming increasingly dangerous.

At 1 hour 42 minutes long, “Blink Twice” is a heavy film, both regarding violence and sexuality. One of the most remarkable things about this film is that it’s Zoe Kravitz’s first time directing, while Channing Tatum turns in a solid performance for his role. That explores resonating themes, such as women in a men-driven world and how power plays are at work, both physically and intellectually.

Overall, Patty gives the film 3½ out of 5 stars but strongly warns that the hard R rating is well-deserved.