Patty’s Picks: ‘Brian and Charles,’ ‘Lightyear’

“Brian and Charles”

The first one is kind of kooky, nutty and bizarre, and yes, it’s a comedy. It’s a British film exploring loneliness, friendship and never giving up. “Brian and Charles” is about an inventor named Brian. His inventions seldom work, but he never gives up. Finding himself very lonely, he decided to make a robot.

Now, whoaa, he has created a robot who acts, thinks and talks like a human, except he has a washing machine for a stomach and loves cabbages. So, it turns out to be a buddy movie between a man and a robot. The lead actors, David Earl and Chris Hayward are a real-life comedy team on stage who turned this into a film.

Runs: 1 hr 30 minutes

Rating: PG, some mild violence and smoking

Limited release, so check your theaters

‘Lightyear’

Next up, is a long-awaited animation prequel to a film franchise many young adults grew up on. The first “Toy Story” came out in 1995. Now comes, “Lightyear,” the story of a young Buzz Lightyear and all the coping and confusion he had to face in his youth. The film was started in 2016, and of course, the COVID curse didn’t help production.

There is always controversy, right? Some people, fans and stars are complaining that Tim Allen was the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the last four movies and was not chosen as the voice of the character for this one. Instead, it’s Chris Evans. Tim Allen has said nothing. Oops, guess that’s showbiz. Also, there is a buzz that says a kiss between a same-sex gal couple is not necessary and detracts from the film’s message.

Patty gives “Lightyear” 2.5 out of 5 stars.

