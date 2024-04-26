Patty’s Picks: ‘Challengers’ starring Zendaya

Joining us is movie critic Patty Spitler to share her thoughts on the new riveting drama “Challengers,” starring Zendaya!

Zendaya plays the character Tashi, a tennis prodigy turned coach.

Once a rising star on the tennis circuit, Tashi’s career takes an unexpected turn after a tragic accident sidelines her from the game.

Determined to make a difference, she channels her expertise into coaching, transforming her husband into a champion despite his initial struggles.

However, as he grapples with a formidable losing streak, Tashi’s past collides with her present as her husband must confront his ex-best friend and Tashi’s former flame.

The complexities of love, friendship, and rivalry converge in “Challengers,” where the lines between personal and professional relationships blur amidst the intensity of competitive sports.

Tashi’s husband’s journey to reclaim his glory is fraught with emotional obstacles, compounded by the presence of his ex-best friend, who shares a tangled history with both Tashi and himself.

As the stakes escalate, the characters navigate a maze of conflicting loyalties and unresolved tensions, culminating in a gripping showdown on and off the tennis court.

Patty let us know this movie is a must-see however, it is rated a hard R!