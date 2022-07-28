Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: DC League of Super-Pets

It’s a day early, but Patty’s Picks are ready to help you with your weekend movie plans. And today, Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler reviews a youth oriented animated film about pets called DC League of Super-Pets.

This high powered film focuses on the bond between pets and people, and also ‘unleashes’ a host of vicious villains and crazy critters. The premise is Superman is kidnapped, and yes, his old nemesis Lex Luther is involved. This film shows Superman with his best friend, a Lab named Krypto..who also befriends a Boxer named Ace. These two dogs ‘fetch’ a lot of friends in to help in the fight to free Superman, and lots of other kidnapped superheroes as well.

The film is rated PG and runs 1 hour and 46 minutes.

For Patty, it was way too much…too many villains, story lines, explosions, just too much too fast and too annoying.

So, she gave it 2 1/2 super dogs out of 5.