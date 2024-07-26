Patty’s Picks: ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

Patty Spitler, movie critic and lifestyle host, joined us to talk about the new movie “Deadpool and Wolverine.”

This is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In this film, the Time Variant Authority (TVA) pulls Deadpool out of his quiet life as a used car salesman.

Now, he is on a mission to save the universe and collides with Wolverine from another universe.

A sweet dog named “Dogpool” also stars in the movie.

In real life, the dog is named Peggy and is Deadpool’s canine companion. Both Deadpool and Dogpool have some facial issues, so it’s a good match.

The movie is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 8 minutes.

It stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The first Deadpool movie came out in 2016, and Hugh Jackman has been playing Wolverine for over two decades.

Finally, these two characters come together for an exciting collaboration.

Patty Spitler rates this movie 2 out of 5 milkbones.