Patty’s Picks: ‘Deep Water,’ ‘Umma,’ ‘The Torch: Buddy Guy’

It’s Friday! This means it’s time for “Patty’s Picks,” and our entertainment contributor Patty Spitler joined us today with a look at three movies opening today.

“Deep Water”

The tag line for this movie is, “A love story is never the whole story.”

Ben Affleck stars as a man who lets his wife have numerous lovers, so long as they don’t get a messy divorce.

It’s directed by Adrian Lyne who gave us “Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal” and “9 1/2 Weeks.”

Rating: Rated R for sexual situations, some nudity and violence and is streaming on Hulu.

Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes

“Umma”

Sandra Oh stars in “Umma,” where a Korean/American woman is haunted by the ghost of her dead mother and worried that she will become like her mom. This horror movie deals with guilt and mental health issues too.

Rating: Rated R

Runtime: 83 minutes

“The Torch: Buddy Guy”

He wants to pass his wisdom to the next generation and pass the torch, so to speak. Some say he’s the best blues musician of all time.

Buddy Guy is still touring and performing at age 85! This documentary was shown at the Chicago Film festival in 2019, then shelved due to the pandemic.

Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes