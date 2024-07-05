Patty’s Picks: Despicable Me 4

Big news at the theaters! The new movie, “Despicable Me 4,” came out. Let’s hear from our movie critic, Patty Spitler, with a family-friendly film review.

Those mega minions are ready to rule the box office again. But be warned, there’s some rude humor in this animated comedy.

The first one came out in 2010. It’s still the top-grossing animated franchise ever. So, what’s new in this movie?

We see more antics with the lovable, reformed supervillain Gru. Some people think the plot is just okay, but fans of the series won’t mind.

This time, Gru’s family is adjusting to life in a witness protection program. There’s also a new villain, voiced by Will Ferrell, who is bent on revenge.

Gru also mentors his teenage neighbor, and the Minions turn into lab-grown superheroes. The fun never stops!

The movie is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 35 minutes. It features star voices like Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig.

It’s expected to make $200 million this weekend! It’s cute and more of the same, but I’ll give it 2 out of 5 stars.

These sequels feel like a money grab to me, but kids love familiar characters, so it’s sure to be a hit.