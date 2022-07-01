Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Elvis,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Patty’s Picks are in, and the Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler is back with a new family fare movie and a look back at two of your favorites and how they are faring at the box office. Here’s more from her:

“Elvis”

“Elvis” may have left the building, but he’s still King at the box office. The dramatic 2 1/2 hour “all shook up” film, is now officially number one in ticket sales with $31.1 million past opening weekend, slightly edging out “Top Gun: Maverick.” Credit for its success is being attributed to great word of mouth.

Then the fact that the aged 35 plus movie going public is going to the theaters again, after the COVID concerns. Baz Luhrmann’s film that depicts the rise and fall of this music legend also has the approval of Elvis’s family, his ex-wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie.

Another interesting fact is that people are going to see the movie two and three times, with many taking younger viewers with them to the theater to introduce them to a singing sensation they never knew.

“Elvis” is playing at a theater near you.

Rated: PG-13, parental guidance for some wildly, wicked hip movements

Run time: 2 hours 39min

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Continuing to soar, “Top Gun: Maverick” is still breaking all kinds of records. The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster has now crossed the $1 Billion mark. That’s right, I said billion, at the worldwide box office.

Star Tom Cruise is rumored to be getting around $50 million for his role, due in part to his partnership/deal with Paramount Pictures.

Also, consider that Cruise made his first big film flash in 1983 with “Ricky Business,” and “Maverick” marks an incredible nearly 40-year acting career.

Another reason for Tom to celebrate is that he turns 60 years young on July 3. This is another film folks are seeing two and three times at the theater.

Rated: PG-13 for some language

Run time: 2 hours 11min

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Out Friday, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is another film that’s based on a bankable history. It is the fifth film in the “Despicable Me” franchise and a sequel to the 2015 computer-animated movie “Minions.”

Fans will get what they want, more of the almost 12-year-old Gru trying to be evil, silly/stupid Minions and a lot of 1970s humor and music. Yes, that’s right, a 1970s background.

Perhaps to keep the adults and parents in the audience entertained. Steve Carrell is the voice of Gru again.

It’s certainly invaded our mindset. The minions are in ads, on T-shirts and IHOP is even offering a Minion Menu!

Availability: In theaters, streaming on Peacock in 4 months

Rated: PG

Run time: 1 hour and 30min

I give it 3 minions out of 5, not bad.

