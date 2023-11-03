Patty’s Picks: Exploring the relationships of Elvis in ‘Priscilla’

In the latest edition of Patty’s Picks, movie critic Patty Spitler delves into “Priscilla,” a drama/biopic approved by Priscilla Presley herself, based on her 1985 memoir, “Elvis and Me.”

Directed and written by Sophia Coppola, the film offers an intimate portrayal of the iconic couple’s relationship. Starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, “Priscilla” presents a candid look at the love, complexities, and struggles that marked their union.

Priscilla Presley, who also served as a producer for the film, has given her seal of approval, acknowledging it as a reflection of her life.

The movie’s unflinching examination of their journey reveals a young girl finding herself while navigating life as the wife of a superstar, depicting Elvis as a multifaceted human being with both strengths and vulnerabilities.

While it unveils emotions and aspects previously speculated upon, ‘Priscilla’ is rated R for language and drug use and notably excludes Elvis’s music, a choice attributed to the estate’s desire to maintain the image Elvis would be proud of.

Patty Spitler gives the film 2 1/2 out of 5 stars, finding it eye-opening from Priscilla’s perspective but somewhat mediocre overall.