Patty’s Picks: ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Does it launch with a sense of comedy and style? On today’s episode of “Patty’s Picks,” we’re talking about “Fly Me to the Moon.”

The plot? It’s a race against time. The US wants to beat the Soviet Union to be the first to land on the moon. Johansson’s character helps with the marketing of the Apollo 11 mission.

She even suggests producing a fake moon landing in case the real mission fails. This idea is interesting, especially since some people still believe the moon landing was fake.

By the way, Johansson also served as a producer on this film. Besides Channing Tatum as the romantic lead opposite Scarlett, other notable stars include Woody Harrelson and Ray Romano. Pretty impressive lineup!

The movie runs for 2 hours and 12 minutes and is rated PG-13 for some suggestive language and smoking (really? It’s set in the ’60s, everyone smoked; that’s just being accurate, not offensive!). Patty rates it 3 1/2 rockets out of 5!

“Fly Me to the Moon” features real actors and a real script, not a sequel or remake – all fresh. Take a look at the full interview above to hear all about it!