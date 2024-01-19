Patty’s Picks: ‘Freud’s Last Session’

In today’s segment of Patty’s Picks, she’s talking about a movie that has gradually made its way to audiences, premiering in various cities since October of the previous year and now hitting screens in Indianapolis.

The question of why movie studios choose this staggered approach.

Patty, the knowledgeable guide in cinematic matters, explains that such a strategy aims to generate awareness and garner positive reviews.

The spotlight is on ‘Freud’s Last Session,’ a film featuring Anthony Hopkins and based on a 2009 play. Set against the backdrop of 1939 and the onset of World War II, the narrative revolves around the elderly Sigmund Freud’s quest for answers.

The movie unfolds as Freud engages in a thought-provoking debate with author C.S. Lewis on the existence of God, delving into unique relationships and unconventional romances.

Patty’s candid review touches on the film’s unusual narrative structure, expressing her opinion on the cinematography and ultimately rating it 2 out of 5 stars.