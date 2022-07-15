Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: ‘Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down,’ ‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris,’ ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

It’s Friday, Patty’s Picks are back front and center with a look at the ladies taking over theater this weekend!

After Thor, Elvis and Maverick with leading men, she’s giving us a look at some films starring females.

“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”

First is a documentary based on the true and sad but inspiring story of Gabby Giffords.

In 2011, a would-be assassin shot the former Arizona Congresswoman in the head, but Gabby survived, and this is her true story. The bullet entered above her left eye and tore through her brain.

But Gabby didn’t die, and instead she now has a message of perseverance and overcoming incredible obstacles. Also, you’ll see the love and devotion of her husband Mark Kelly, astronaut turned politician. She suffers from aphasia which makes it difficult for her to speak. As she puts it, the words are there but they just won’t come out.

This movie is out now, and it opened July 13th.

Runtime: 1 hr 35 min

Rating: PG-13

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Dare to dream is the theme behind “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris.” This film is based on the best-selling book set in the 1950’s. It lovingly embraces a London cleaning lady who is enchanted by Dior dresses and stars Lesley Manville. She makes her vision a reality and this PG rated comedy opens in theaters today.

It’s well-crafted with moments of longing we can all relate to as we navigate our world appearing “chipper,” but are still a tad sad inside. I highly recommend this film for us dreamers.

Runtime: 1 hr 55 min

Rating: PG

“Where the Crawdads Sing”

Finally, another movie based on a hugely successful novel, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” is also out in theaters today.

The 2018 novel has sold more than 12 million copies, making it one of the best-selling books of all time. The movie has two timelines, one about a young girl bringing herself up, isolated in a North Carolina marsh, and another surrounding a celebrity murder. Themes of self-reliance, prejudice and survival swirl.

Runtime: 2 hrs and 5 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Patty give it 5 out of 5 crawdads!

