Life.Style.Live!

Patty’s Picks: Halloween Ends

The famous Halloween film franchise is coming to a close. “Halloween Ends” marks the conclusion of a 13-movie run that started in 1978 with fresh faced Jamie Lee Curtis as it’s innocent victim.

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in 8 of the Halloween movies as Laurie Strode, and now she’s closing that chapter. But not without sincere thanks. Also receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she is all over the internet and tv thanking Halloween for making her a star.

Director David Gordon Green’s final film in his Halloween trilogy finds our heroine writing her memoirs, but the masked Michael Myers slasher killer is not done yet. And she also has to confront his own violent tendencies once and for all.

Without spoilers, Patty said the R rating is richly deserved with an abundance of blood, violence language and sexual references. The film is available in theaters and on Peacock.

Patty gave the film 2 and a half out of five stars.