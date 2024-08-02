Patty’s Picks: ‘Harold and The Purple Crayon’

Patty reviewed the new movie adaptation of the popular children’s book “Harold and The Purple Crayon.” The movie, based on the 1955 book by Crockett Johnson, features Zachary Levi as the adult Harold, who still wields his magical purple crayon. This crayon allows him to bring anything he imagines to life, which leads to both adventures and challenges as he navigates the real world outside of his book.

The film combines live action and animation and is rated PG for some intense scenes. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 32 minutes. Patty described the movie as creative and engaging, appreciating its themes of imagination and limitless thinking. While acknowledging that the film took a long time to come to fruition due to various studio changes and delays, she expressed her enjoyment of the film and awarded it four out of five crayons.

Patty’s review highlighted the nostalgia and appeal of the story, making it a recommended watch for both children and those who grew up with the book.