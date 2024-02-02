Patty’s Picks: How many ‘catnip stars’ does Patty give the movie Argylle?

It’s a film that many were looking forward to, with some big-name stars. The title is ‘Argylle’ and it’s a wacky spy caper from director Matthew Vaughn. Here’s today’s Patty’s Picks!

More from Patty:

Argylle is an action, thriller, spy, comedy…yep, it claims to offer all those things to viewers.

Look for James Bond-like affairs on screen with lots of music…remember disco? And computer-generated nonsense.

There’s a spy novelist and kitty cat lover…named Elly Conway played by Bryce Dallas Howard somehow is entangled in a scheme that seems almost identical to the one she described in her bestselling series of books.

There’s an agent played by Henry Cavill who’s stumbled upon a secret sect of rogue agents with the interesting name, the Division.

Is it reality that these evil agents want to destroy Elly?

By the way, John Cena and Samuel L Jackson are also in the film…here ya go…good luck!

Rated PG 13, 2 hours and 19 minutes…I thought it was a hot-mess…too much, too crazy…I give it 2 outta 5 stars….

But I give the cat 5 catnip stars! Alfie the cat in the film is a Scottish Fold and is actually the director’s cat..real name Chip!!!! Purr-fect!!!!