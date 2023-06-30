Patty’s Picks! “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Harrison Ford hits theaters again tonight for one last ride as the pop culture icon, Indiana Jones.

It’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny“! This film packs all the stories over the films into one epic and overloaded finale. The film includes a handful of storylines that can be tricky to follow. However, the CGI and special effects captivate you enough to keep you entertained. “The Dial of Destiny” is the only installment of the Indiana Jones franchise to not be directed by Steven Spielberg. James Mandold filled his shoes for the film.

The story follows Jones, as his goddaughter drags him back into bizarre shenanigans. What are they after this time? A ‘dial’ that has powers over time and space. Unfortunately, the Nazi’s are after the dial as well. There’s action, racing, shooting, horse riding, and so much more.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is rated PG-13 and has a run time of 2 hours and 34 minutes. Patty gave the film a 3.5/5-star rating. She cited Harrison Ford’s performance as the highlight of the film.